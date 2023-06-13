The Kerala High Court recently stated that the law does not recognise live-in relationships as marriage and that when two parties choose to cohabitate based solely on an agreement, rather than in accordance with any personal law or the Special Marriage Act, they cannot claim that their decision constitutes a marriage or file for divorce. Live-in relationships have not yet received legal recognition, according to a division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas. The law only recognises a relationship as valid if marriage is solemnised in accordance with personal law or secular law, such as the Special Marriage Act. Live-In Relationship Does Not Give One License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures of Live-In Partner, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Divorce in Live-in Relationship

Live-in relationship not recognised by law as marriage; couple living together by mere agreement cannot seek divorce: Kerala High Court Read full story here: https://t.co/qsy4FG3XBI pic.twitter.com/iPknMGnz9z — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)