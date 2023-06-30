The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has suggested to the central government that it should contemplate reducing the age from the current 18 years to 16 years as defined by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This recommendation was made during the court's examination of a petition filed by a 17-year-old boy who had been charged under the POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by a 14-year-old girl in Gwalior. The accused was taken into custody in 2020 on charges of rape. HC on Minor Girl Having Sex: 16-Year-Old Capable of Taking Conscious Decision Regarding Sexual Intercourse, Says Meghalaya High Court; Quashes Rape Case Against Boyfriend.

HC on Legal Age for Sex:

Madhya Pradesh High Court asks the Union Of India to consider lowering the consent age to 16 years (from 18 years) for the purpose of Section 375 IPC (Rape). MP HC: 2013 Amendment which raised the age of consent from 16 to 18 in rape cases has 'disturbed the fabric of society' pic.twitter.com/xmg98ag9kp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)