The Allahabad High Court recently directed the HOD (Astrology Department), Lucknow University to decide whether the alleged rape Victim girl is "Mangalik" by examining her Kundali. The development came while the court was hearing the bail plea of a rape accused. As per reports, the Allahabad High Court made the statement after the rape accused refused to marry the woman stating that she was a "Mangalik". Allahabad High Court on Wife Refusing To Have Sex, 'Denying Sexual Intercourse to Spouse for a Long Time Amounts to Mental Cruelty'.

Accused Earlier Refused To Marry Victim for Being a Mangalik

While dealing with a Bail plea of a Rape Accused, the #AllahabadHighCourt has directed the HOD (Astrology Department), Lucknow Varsity to decide whether alleged rape Victim girl is mangali by examining her Kundali. The accused earlier refused to marry her for being a mangalik. pic.twitter.com/AZ4qVTbVDj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)