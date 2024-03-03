The Calcutta High Court's Circuit Bench at Port Blair recently said that referring to an unknown lady as "darling" would be a criminal offence under Sections 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta observed while upholding the conviction of the accused who had referred to a lady constable as "darling" in an inebriated condition. "Addressing an unknown lady, whether a police constable or not, on the street by a man, drunken or nor, with the word “darling” is patently offensive and the word used essentially a sexually coloured remark. Using such expression to an unacquainted lady cannot but be an act intended to insult the modesty of the addressee. At least as of now, the prevailing standards in our society are not such that a man on the street can gleefully be permitted to use such expression in respect of unsuspecting, unacquainted women," the court stated. HC on Maternity Leave: Differentiating Between Contractual and Permanent Employees for the Purpose of Maternity Leave Is Impermissible, Says Calcutta High Court.

HC on Sexually Coloured Remark

[IPC 354A] Addressing Unknown Lady As 'Darling' Is Patently Offensive, Amounts To Using Sexually Coloured Remark: Calcutta High Court | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩https://t.co/nxPOzwnfJv — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)