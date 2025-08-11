The Calcutta High Court recently said judges should not exhibit a "bloodthirsty" approach. The high court observed while commuting the death sentence of a man convicted of murdering his maternal uncle to life imprisonment. The bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Uday Kumar also referred to multiple Supreme Court rulings and said, "A word of caution was put in to the effect that Judges should never be bloodthirsty and hanging of murderers has never been too good for them ... The alteration of the names of jails from 'prisons' to 'correctional homes' in recent times is for a reason, reflecting the transition from the basic bloodthirsty instinct of society to take revenge to a more civilised policy of attempting to reform the accused, on the principle that one should hate the offence and not the offender." The Calcutta High Court observed while dealing with a case concerning one Aftab Alam, who was found guilty along with five others for a 2023 dacoity-murder case from Dhupguri. It is reported that the deceased Mehtab was the maternal uncle of Aftab Alam. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Pre-Poll Push Hiking Donations for Durga Puja Committees To Face Legal Challenge in Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court Commutes Death Sentence of Murder Convict

