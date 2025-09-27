On Friday, September 26, the Supreme Court once again expressed concern over the misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while hearing a matrimonial dispute. The case involved a complaint filed under Section 498A by a woman within one-and-a-half months of her marriage. The Supreme Court bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan was hearing the matter. During the proceedings, Justice Nagarathna observed, "Nowadays, the mother-in-law that is the mother of the son, and the husband are very very wary of the wife because of false complaints filed. We have quashed quite a few complaints. We are not saying every case is false, but 498A is very very draconian and misused. 498A we are telling you, it is like squeezing lemon on a relationship. Nothing further we will say." In the end, the top court directed the wife, husband, and husband's mother to participate in mediation to resolve their issues. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Section 498A Is Very Very Draconian and Misused, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday once again expressed concern over the misuse of Section 498A of the IPC while hearing a matrimonial dispute. Read more: https://t.co/3TRwvYofYg #SupremeCourt #Section498A #JusticeNagarathna pic.twitter.com/kVekrVYRvJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)