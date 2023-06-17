A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding function where a man died of a heart attack while dancing at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. According to reports, on a Saturday, while energetically grooving to the music, he suddenly collapsed to the floor and died of a sudden cardiac arrest. The video shows the man dancing vibrantly before his demise. The other dancers were aware of the fact that the man passed away and continued with their celebration. Heart Attack Kills Noida Man Video: 52-Year-Old Suddenly Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

Heart Attack While Dancing Video:

17 June 23 : 🇮🇳 : The young man died of heart attack💉 while dancing at the wedding, the incident was caught on camera, the procession went from Etah district of Uttar Pradesh#heartattack2023 #TsunamiOfDeath pic.twitter.com/KdFZLEeHnc — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) June 17, 2023

