Tragedy struck a badminton court of Noida today as a 52-year-old man lost his life due to heart attack while playing the sport he loved. Amidst the game's laughter and camaraderie, a sudden incident unfolded, leaving everyone in shock. The man died due to cardiac arrest. It can be seen in the video that despite valiant efforts to save him right there on the court, the man couldn't be revived. This unfortunate incident has caught the attention of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has taken up the task of researching such unexpected deaths during physical activities. Hyderabad: Man Collapses on Floor After Cardiac Arrest During Haldi Ceremony in Kala Pattar, Dies (Watch Video).

सेक्टर 21 ए नोएडा इंडोर स्टेडियम के बैडमिंटन कोर्ट पर बैडमिंटन खेल रहे 52 साल के महेंद्र शर्मा का खेलते समय दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुई मौत। आज सुबह की घटना।@NavbharatTimes pic.twitter.com/qbpEiVseYR — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) June 10, 2023

