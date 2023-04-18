The jharkhand government on Tuesday announced that classes from KG to grade 5 will be held from 7 am to 11 am while classes from and above grade 6 will be held from 7 am to 12 pm in all public and private schools from April 19 to April 25. The decision was taken in view of rising temperatures. Heatwave alert is being issued in various parts of India. With temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees, schools, and colleges are either shut or being advised to run as per the summer guidelines. Uttar Pradesh Reels Under Heatwave: Schools in Varanasi To Function From 7 Am to 11:30 Am in Wake of Rising Temperatures.

Heatwave in Jharkhand:

