Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba Modi was hospitalised yesterday, December 28 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after her health deteriorated. According to the reports, Heeraba has been kept under observation at UN Mehta Hospital for 24 hours. PM Modi on Wednesday visited his mother at the hospital. Heeraba Modi Hospitalised; PM Narendra Modi's Mother Admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben Kept Under 24-Hour Observation:

PM Narendra Modi's mother #HeerabenModi health update: Heeraba is kept under observation in UN Mehta Hospital for 24 hours #Ahmedabad #Gujarat #TV9News pic.twitter.com/Hbsh9WfnJE — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) December 29, 2022

