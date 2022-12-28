Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba Modi was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As per reports, PM Modi's mother was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated and her condition is said to be critical. Heeraba who turned 100 years old this year has been admitted to the hospital earlier as well. PM Narendra Modi Meets His Mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Takes Her Blessings Ahead of Phase 2 of Polling in Gujarat (See Pics and Video)

PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraba Modi Hospitalised:

