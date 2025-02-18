In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has directed popular influencer and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station. The court also stated that he should not leave the country without obtaining prior approval from the court. The ruling comes amid ongoing legal proceedings, though the specific charges against Allahbadia have not been disclosed. Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee has raised eyebrows with his sharp criticism of the recent Supreme Court ruling directing Ranveer Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station. Rathee took to Twitter, calling the move the “height of stupidity” and questioning whether Allahbadia was being treated like a criminal. Ranveer Allahbadia Parental Sex Question: Dhruv Rathee Criticises Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show, Says 'Pure Nonsense Things Being Done in Name of Dark Comedy'.

Dhruv Rathee Criticises Supreme Court Order Seizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport

Height of stupidity.. Is he some criminal? https://t.co/5UKRdUWRSj — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) February 18, 2025

