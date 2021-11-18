The 52nd International Film Festival of India will open on November 20, with The King of All the World by Carlos Saura and close on 28 November 2021 in Goa. Actress Hema Malini and lyricist Prasoon Joshi to be honoured with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award this time.

