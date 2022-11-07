In view of the Gurupurab, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 8, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad is coordinating with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian tourists over there. As per reports, the High Commission is trying to facilitate the visit of Indian 'Jathas' visiting Pakistan to various Gurdwaras there, for Gurupurab. Indian Hackers Target Pakistan’s Politicians, Generals and Diplomats, Seize Control of Their Laptops: Report.

‘Jathas’ Visiting Pakistan to Various Gurdwaras

