Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently shared on X, formerly Twitter, the decisions made during a cabinet meeting. These include declaring a Dry Day on January 22nd to commemorate the consecration of Ram Temple. Additionally, the cabinet approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a new initiative aimed at providing financial support to rural women entrepreneurs. Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Enthralling Pictures of Ram Temple's Sinh Dwar (See Pics).

Dry Day in Assam on January 22

We further resolved to ✅ Implement a new ₹1,460 cr sewerage project for Guwahati ✅ Approval for mess dues, fee waiver & PG girl student mobility grant for economically weaker students under Pragyan Bharti Scheme 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7tensXFJ1q — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 7, 2024

