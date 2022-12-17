A 30-year-old man in Delhi's Kalkaji allegedly jumped from the third floor of a building after throwing his 2-year-old son from the first floor in Kalkaji. Both, the father and son have been hospitalised. The wife of the accused Pooja alleged that she is not having a good relationship with her husband and was living with her grandmother with her two kids for the past few days. Police officials said that Pooja revealed that her husband had come there at around 6-7 pm and had a quarrel with her under the influence of liquor. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Electric Cutter Over Suspicion of Affair in Gandhinagar, Tries to End Life

His(accused) wife Pooja claims that she had an estranged relationship with him and used to stay at her grandmother’s home with the kids & on the day of the incident, he came to her place, he was drunk & fought with her: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

