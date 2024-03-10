Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joined the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge today, March 10. Earlier in the day, Brijendra Singh quit the BJP. He announced his decision on X. In his post, the Hisar BJP MP said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons." Brijendra Singh Quits BJP: Hisar MP Resigns From Bharatiya Janata Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Due to Compelling Political Reasons.

Brijendra Singh Joins Congress

Haryana | Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh tweets, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons..." pic.twitter.com/Fp2UE0FEK8 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

