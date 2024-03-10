In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh has announced his resignation from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Singh extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda after his resignation. The Hisar MP took to X (formerly twitter) and announced his resignation. "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons", he wrote in his twitter handle. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Sambhavna Seth Quits Aam Aadmi Party Ahead of Polls, Says 'Have Realised My Mistake'.

Brijendra Singh Quits BJP:

I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP,due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar. — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) March 10, 2024

