The Hyderabad to Mumbai (LTT) Duronto Express was halted between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations after a cattle run over incident. Several local trains were also impacted. Railway staff is on-site working to restore normal rail traffic, according to Central Railway. Mega Block on Sunday, November 17, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Duronto Express Halted In Maharashtra

