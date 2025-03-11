Senior Supreme Court advocate Colin Gonsalves recently penned an open letter after the apex court dismissed his plea for a CBI probe in the Ankita Bhandari murder. According to reports, Colin Gonsalves' letter detailed the facts of Ankita Bhandari's death. He also condemned the judiciary's silence, the police's submission to political masters, and the continued persecution of those demanding justice. The 19-year-old who worked as a receptionist had gone missing from Vanantra resort in the Ganga-Bhogpur area of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on September 18, 2022. Later, her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24. The deceased was allegedly raped and killed and there were allegations of cover-up too. In 2022, Uttarakhand had also rejected a plea for CBI probe in Ankita's murder case. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Lawyers Boycott Receptionist’s Killers Including Main Accused Pulkit Arya; Protesters Demand CBI Probe.

SC Rejects CBI Probe Plea in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

No justice for pahadi girl Ankita Bhandari While senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, has been fighting for justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, his petition for a CBI probe was recently dismissed. Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist, was allegedly raped and killed in 2022 at… https://t.co/lkK7MGXrvj — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) March 11, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

