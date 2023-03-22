Hard work and perseverance can take you to the sky, and this man from Assam has proved this statement true. Md Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Sipajhar area in the Darrang district, has been collecting coins and notes for over five-six years to purchase a scooter. He runs a small shop in Boragaon. Finally, he came to a retail outlet and gave the owner a sack full of coins. They can be seen counting the coins in the video. Video: Man Buys Scooty Worth Rs 50,000 by Paying in Rs 10 Coins in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur.

Man Buys Scooter With Coins

"I run a small shop in Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now," said Md Saidul Hoque pic.twitter.com/Vj4HsOqI3v — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

