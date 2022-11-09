On Wednesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma express gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the three projects that were announced by him. Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced three project for Assam. These include Guwahati ring road project, Kaziranga's elevated corridor and a national highway connecting Majuli and Jorhat. Besides, 10 flyovers on National Highway and ropeway has also been announced. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced Rs 68,000 crore worth of road projects in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland.

Nitin Gadkari Announces Rs 68,000 Crore Worth of Road Projects

I thank and express gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the three projects announced by him - Guwahati ring road project, Kaziranga's elevated corridor and NH connecting Majuli and Jorhat - beside 10 flyovers on NH and ropeway: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/mxZuavDVqw — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

