Before flying for Delhi as the Congress decision on the post of the Karnataka Chief Minister is pending, state party chief DK Shivakumar said he won't backstab or blackmail, adding that he doesn't want to divide anyone. He said, "Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail." Karnataka CM Race: Siddaramaiah Gets MLAs Backing, DK Shivakumar Pins Hopes on Sonia Gandhi.

DK Shivakumar on Karnataka CM Post

#WATCH | "Winning 20 seats (in Lok Sabha polls) is our next challenge...Ours is a united house, I don't want to divide anyone here. I am a responsible man...I will not backstab also and I will not blackmail also. I don't want to go to the wrong history, I don't want to go with a… pic.twitter.com/Ex8XDcY0VS — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)