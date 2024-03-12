A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan today, March 12, during an operational training sortie. After the incident came to light, the Indian Air Force said that the pilot ejected safely. Now, a video of the pilot ejecting safely from the Indian Air Force's Tejas LCA has come to light. The seven-second video clip shows the pilot of the IAF Tejas jet safely ejecting himself moments before the Tejas jet engulfed in fire after crashing near Jaisalmer. IAF Aircraft Crash: Video Shows Tejas Jet Engulfed in Flames After Crashing Near Jaisalmer.

Pilot Ejects Safely From IAF’s Tejas LCA

Video of the pilot ejecting from the Indian Air Force’s Tejas LCA. https://t.co/L7h40f8Bq0 pic.twitter.com/t4fPI83m6K — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) March 12, 2024

