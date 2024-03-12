An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in the desert sector in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. A video showed the Tejas jet engulfed in fire. The pilot ejected safely, the IAF said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF informed. IAF Aircraft Crash: Tejas Jet Meets With Accident During Training Sortie Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejected Safely (Watch Video).

IAF Aircraft Crash

राजस्थान : जैसलमेर में सेना का विमान क्रैश हुआ। ब्लास्ट के बाद आग लगी। दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित निकले। विमान अनियंत्रित होकर हॉस्टल बिल्डिंग कैंपस में आकर गिरा है। पोखरण फील्ड रेंज में आज फायरिंग अभ्यास है। यहां PM मोदी भी आए हैं। pic.twitter.com/swy5gbxVjH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 12, 2024

Tejas Jet Crashes

One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)