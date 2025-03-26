Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary has once again sparked controversy with his latest remarks during a Peace Committee meeting ahead of Eid and Ram Navami. He stated, “If you want to serve Sewaiyan on Eid, you must also eat Gujiya on Holi,” stressing mutual respect. Chaudhary asserted that brotherhood weakens when only one side participates. Addressing criticism over his earlier Holi remark, he defended himself, saying, “If my statement was wrong, why didn’t people approach the High Court or Supreme Court?” The meeting, held at Sadar Kotwali on Wednesday, aimed to ensure peaceful celebrations, with members of both Hindu and Muslim communities in attendance. His comments have reignited debates on religious harmony and social responsibility. ‘He Speaks Like a Pehelwan’: Yogi Adityanath Supports Sambhal Police Officer Anuj Choudhary’s ‘Holi vs Friday Namaz’ Remarks (Watch Video).

Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary Sparks Row Again With ‘Gujiya-Sewaiyan’ Remark

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Here's what circle officer Anuj Chaudhary said during the peace committee meeting in Sambhal. "Our aim is that the peace and order of the place where we live should not be disturbed. So, everyone has faith in us... If you want to serve Eid's Seviyan… pic.twitter.com/thScGrzbvk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025

