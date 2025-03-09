Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has backed Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary’s controversial remarks advising those uncomfortable with Holi colours to stay indoors. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Adityanath stated that while the officer may have spoken like a “pehelwan,” his point was valid. He also thanked religious leaders for agreeing to hold Friday prayers after 2 PM to avoid clashes. Chaudhary had earlier said that since Holi occurs once a year, while Friday prayers take place weekly, those unwilling to participate should remain inside. His statement sparked criticism from opposition parties, who accused him of bias. Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders condemned the remarks, calling them politically motivated. They demanded action against the officer, arguing that governance must remain secular to maintain communal harmony. ‘Jumma Comes 52 Times, Holi Comes Once in a Year’: Sambhal Cop Advises Muslims To Stay Indoors on Holi, Urges Revellers Not To Throw Colours on Unwilling People (Watch Video).

Yogi Adityanath Supports Sambhal Police Officer

होली साल में एक बार पड़ती है, जुमे की नमाज तो हर सप्ताह पढ़नी है... आवश्यक नहीं है कि वह व्यक्ति मस्जिद में ही जाए, अगर जाना ही है तो रंग से परहेज न करे... pic.twitter.com/cTba047I8k — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2025

