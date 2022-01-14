The West Bengal BJP on Friday wrote to the state election commission (SEC) urging the poll panel to defer civic body polls due on January 22 due to the prevailing Covid-19 scenario in the state. BJP cited today's Calcutta High Court order wherein judges have directed the SEC to consider the postponement of four civic bodies polls in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

In view of surge in COVID cases, West Bengal BJP writes to State Election Commissioner requesting to postpone the municipality elections for one month pic.twitter.com/2dZOpz5UpN — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

