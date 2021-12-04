India on Saturday administered another one crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Till November 30, the "Har Ghar Dastak" nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a significant hike of 11.7 per cent in the second dose coverage, said the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 125 crore

India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM @narendramodi's leadership: Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/rPeM4HbDNW — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)