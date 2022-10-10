Speaking about the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that India is deeply concerned at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and civilian deaths. "We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities & urgent return to the path of diplomacy & dialogue," the MEA said. In a separate statement, the ministry said that India has consistently maintained that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. The statement by MEA comes after Russian Missile attacked killed civilian in Ukraine Kyiv.

Ministry of External Affairs on Ukraine Russia Conflict

India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states: MEA#UkraineRussiaConflict — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

