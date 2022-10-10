At least eight people were killed after Russia's missile strike in Ukraine capital Kyiv, said a Ukrainian official on Monday. As many as 24 people were also injured in the missile attack. Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv after Russia launched missile strike this morning. Explosions also reported in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil. German Consulate in Kyiv Hit by Russian Missile Strike: Report.

Russia Missile Attack Kills Eight in Kyiv:

BREAKING: At least 8 dead, 24 injured after Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Ukrainian official says — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

