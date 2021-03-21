COVID-19 Cases in India:

India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,15,99,130 Total recoveries: 1,11,30,288 Active cases: 3,09,087 Death toll: 1,59,755 Total vaccination: 4,46,03,841 pic.twitter.com/wchJknzDcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

