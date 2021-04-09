India Reports 1,31,968 New COVID-19 Cases, 61,899 Discharges, and 780 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours:

India reports 1,31,968 new #COVID19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,30,60,542 Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292 Active cases: 9,79,608 Death toll: 1,67,642 Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262 pic.twitter.com/Qv7eQnm5M7 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

