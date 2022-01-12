India on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections and 442 deaths in the past 24 hours. The active caseload jumped to 9,55,319 as only 60,405 patients recovered from the deadly virus in a day. The daily positivity rate also increased to 11.05 percent. Meanwhile, 4,868 cases of Omicron have been detected in India so far.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries & 442 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 9,55,319 Daily positivity rate: 11.05% Confirmed cases of Omicron: 4,868 pic.twitter.com/8L2XyBQ9NA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)