India on Thursday reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges, and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total tally in the country now stands at 2,37,03,665 while the total discharges are at 1,97,34,823. The death toll in India due to coronavirus has mounted to 2,58,317 while the active cases are 37,10,525 across the country.

