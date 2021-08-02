According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India reported 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 36,946 discharges and 422 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,13,718 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,16,95,958 and death toll at 4,24,773:

India reports 40,134 new #COVID19 cases, 36,946 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,16,95,958 Total discharges: 3,08,57,467 Death toll: 4,24,773 Active cases: 4,13,718 Total Vaccination: 47,22,23,639 (17,06,598 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/9vmuifjBos — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)