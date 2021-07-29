India on Thursday reported 43,509 fresh infections, 38,465 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the country currently stands at 4,03,840 while the recovery rate at 97.38%, data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

