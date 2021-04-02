India Reports 81,466 New COVID-19 Cases, 469 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 81,466 new #COVID19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,23,03,131 Total recoveries: 1,15,25,039 Active cases: 6,14,696 Death toll: 1,63,396 Total vaccination: 6,87,89,138 pic.twitter.com/QkmQxfpsNB — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)