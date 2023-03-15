The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a national weather forecast from March 15 to March 19. As per IMD's predictions, an isolated thunderstorm with lightning, squall, and hailstorm is most likely to take place over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeast India on March 15. Besides, the weather advisory has also been issued for East MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada for March 16 and 17 and over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on March 17. Issuing advisory for farmers, the IMD asked them to carry out harvesting of matured mustard, chickpea, and vegetables in North, West, and Central India. The weather agency has also asked farmers to avoid irrigation and any kind of chemical spray. India Weather Forecast: Respite From Heatwave for Central India; Thunderstorm, Rainfall Predicted for These States.

Advisory for Farmers Due to Isolated Thunderstorm

•Farmers are advised to Carry out harvesting of matured mustard, chickpea and vegetables in North, West and Central India; wheat, mustard and pulses in Madhya Pradesh and wheat, pulses and grapes in Maharashtra at the earliest and store them in safe place. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 15, 2023

Avoid Irrigation and Any Kind of Chemical Spray

•Avoid irrigation and any kind of chemical spray. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)