The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible light to isolate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm over Central India from March 16th to March 17. These states include East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada. The much-awaited rainfall will give a much-needed respite from the intense heatwave. The IMD has advised farmers to Carry out harvesting of matured mustard, chickpea & vegetables in North, West and Central India while wheat, mustard and pulses in Madhya Pradesh and wheat, pulses & grapes in Maharashtra at the earliest and store them in safe place. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms for Next Five Days, Heatwave Likely To Subside Soon.

India Weather Forecast:

Impact expected and action suggested due to Isolated Thunderstorm/lightning/Squall & Hailstorm over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on 16th & 17th March. pic.twitter.com/l12l3RNo6s — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2023

IMD's Advise to Farmers:

Advisory for farmers: • Farmers are advised to Carry out harvesting of matured mustard, chickpea & vegetables in North, West and Central India; wheat, mustard & pulses in Madhya Pradesh & wheat, pulses & grapes in Maharashtra at the earliest & store them in safe place. 5/7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2023

