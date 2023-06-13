The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the temperature may reach near 40-45 degrees in the coming days in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist said that at present, the heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. "Heatwave alert has been issued in these parts for the coming 5 days," he added. India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heatwave Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Over Next Three Days.

Temperature in Delhi May Reach 45 Degrees

