On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to social media and informed citizens that India won a United Nations award for "India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)". The India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is a large-scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under the National Health Mission. In another tweet, Mandaviya said that IHCI is being implemented in 138 districts of 23 states. "More than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Govt health facilities. This highly impactful initiative has received applause from the UN," he added.

India wins a @UN award for "India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI)" - a large scale hypertension intervention within existing primary healthcare system under National Health Mission.@MoHFW_INDIA @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/AUBR5ujZET — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 21, 2022

IHCI is being implemented in 138 districts of 23 states. More than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in Govt health facilities. This highly impactful initiative has received applause from the UN. We are committed to building a healthy & fit India. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 21, 2022

