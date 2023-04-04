The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Delhi is likely to witness mostly sunny days for the next 7 days. In its weather forecast for the national capital, IMD said that the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius for the next one week. The weather forecast for Delhi comes after waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rainfall earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the weather agency has also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby regions. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR; Traffic Woes Likely Today (Watch Videos).

