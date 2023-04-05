President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma Bhushan Award to Professor Deepak Dhar. Professor Dhar is an eminent theoretical physicist, who is internationally renowned for his research on Statistical Physics. He is also the winner of the Boltzmann medal. Padma Awards 2023: Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Droupadi Murmu Confers Padma Bhushan Award on Deepak Dhar

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan award to Prof. Deepak Dhar. He is an eminent theoretical physicist, internationally renowned for his research on Statistical Physics, and is a winner of the Boltzmann medal. @rashtrapatibhvn @PadmaAwards pic.twitter.com/Kc6nafXIZ9 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 5, 2023

