For the first time in history, the functioning of the upper house went paperless. The Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was seen using a tab and scrolling through the documents online while the house members shared their views and concerns. This shows the depth of digital India. Ministry of Civil Aviation Shares 'King' Shah Rukh Khan's Video to Promote DigiYatra App With #Pathan on Twitter - WATCH

Rajya Sabha Vice President, Chairman, Jagdeep Dankhar, Goes Paperless

WATCH | Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, goes totally digital to conduct the business of the House today. For the first time ever, the Chair establishes a new tradition by going completely paperless. pic.twitter.com/6c8TXDwu96 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) April 5, 2023

