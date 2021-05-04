India on Tuesday recorded 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, along with 3,449 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,20,289 discharges in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 16,29,3003. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,02,82,833, with 34,47,133 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,22,408.

India reports 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,02,82,833 Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292 Death toll: 2,22,408 Active cases: 34,47,133 Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921 pic.twitter.com/Zr1mimN4vH — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)