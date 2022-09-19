Indian Army officials on Monday said that they have decided to shift the Army Day Parade held every year on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. The next year’s Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area. Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

Check Tweet:

Indian Army decides to shift the Army Day Parade held every year on January 15 in Delhi outside the national capital. Next year’s Army Day parade will be held in the Southern Command area: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/WgAvZR4s59 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)