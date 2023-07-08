The Indian Army's tanks and combat vehicles recently carried out drills of crossing the Indus River in the eastern Ladakh sector. The Indian Army carried the drills of crossing the Indus River in the eastern Ladakh sector in order to attack enemy positions. A video of the drill by the Indian Army has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 28-second video clips show the Indian Army's tanks and combat vehicles carrying out drills of crossing the Indus River in the eastern Ladakh sector. Indian Army's Monday Motivation Video That Will Give You Goosebumps.

Indian Army Tanks, Combat Vehicles Carry Out Drills To Cross Indus River

#WATCH | Indian Army tanks and combat vehicles carry out drills of crossing the Indus River in the eastern Ladakh sector to attack enemy positions. pic.twitter.com/FsonVC5sT9 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

