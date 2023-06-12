Feeling lethargic this Monday? This video shared by the Indian army is enough to keep you motivated. The video shows a chopper arriving to save their stuck army personnel. There are two army men present in the chopper who came to rescue three of their own. One of the people who were rescued seemed to be injured. The video was shared by the official handle of the Indian Army with the caption, “Leave no Soldier behind !!! [sic]”. This Monday motivation video shared by the Indian Army gave goosebumps to the netizens. #MondayMotivation and #MondayMood Trend on Twitter As Netizens Share Motivational Quotes, Positive Thoughts To Beat Monday Blues and Kickstart the Week With Some Inspiration.

Watch the Indian Army Motivational Video:

