IndiGo Flight 6E 146 from Chandigarh to Lucknow was cancelled on Friday after the pilot detected a technical issue during pre-flight checks. Reportedly, the problem was identified before the aircraft began taxiing, prompting the airline to cancel the flight as a safety precaution. All passengers were safely disembarked without any delay or inconvenience. IndiGo promptly arranged alternate flights or offered full refunds to those affected. The aircraft did not proceed with takeoff to ensure passenger safety. IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 Mid-Air Turbulence: Pakistan Denied Indian Pilot’s Request Seeking Permission To Briefly Enter Its Airspace, Say Sources.

IndiGo Flight to Lucknow Cancelled in Chandigarh

IndiGo Flight 6E 146 from Chandigarh to Lucknow was cancelled after the Pilot detected a technical issue An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Chandigarh to Lucknow was cancelled on Friday after the pilot identified a technical issue during pre-flight checks. The problem was… — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)